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Russo Discloses What He Was Told About The NWO Plan
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68 views • April 22, 2020
Aaron Russo talks about his meeting with a Rockefeller Elite, who outlined for him what they had planned for mankind under a One World Order (NWO). In this segment is his conversations with (N) Rockefeller, where he learns of how they want to control the population through microchips, federal reserve, new and designed 9/11, wars in the Middle East and much more. And now the hoax COVID-19 false pandemic.
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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