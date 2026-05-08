Twenty-Twenty Vision (20-20)

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In our world today, TRUTH is hard to find. Thankfully there is still the foundation of truth avalilable for all of us to discover in God's Holy Word (the Bible) Psalm 119:160. Many cults have built religions on usiing scripture out of it's context. The ONLY safe way to read God's word is with 20-20 Vision, read 20 verses behind and 20 verses ahead of the topic verse. This way one can never get lost or misread the word of God.
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