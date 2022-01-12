Time To Rise Up and Get Our Medical Freedom Back

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There is a difference between good medicine and evil medicine. There is a difference between good science and evil science. The evil science that is plaguing the world right now, discriminates, segregates, pushing citizen against citizen, makes us question our own motives, makes us believe that we are lost