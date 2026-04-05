Iranian wave 95 hit enemy points simultaneously in multiple countries

Iran ignored the so-called 48-hour “ceasefire drama” that Trump had requested through a mediator, but Tehran responded in writing, instead choosing to “respond directly on the battlefield” by continuing to intensify its strikes. Iranian weapons power is increasing day by day. Haj Qasem, Khaybar Shekan, and Qadr missiles were launched this morning on April 4, in a large-scale, multi-domain operation by IRGC Navy and Air Force, in Wave 95 dedicated to the children and journalists killed in Gaza. The military released footage showing ballistic missile launches during the wave, as part of Operation True Promise-4, targeting numerous enemy positions across West Asia and the occupied Palestinian territories, IRGC announced.

The targets hit and destroyed, announced directly by Iranian Revolutionary Guards, first, targeted American sites and equipment in Kuwait, what Iranian television described as Kuwaiti Bubiyan Island, teeming with drones and missiles. A few days ago, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps destroyed 7 American amphibious assault ships in the port of Shuwaikh, which were intended to conduct a land landing from Bubiyan Island into Iranian territory, but the plan was thwarted. From there, US ground forces launched M142 Himars missile systems to bombard Iranian territory. Due to geolocation tracking and public footage, Iran destroyed a Himars battery in this wave. Furthermore, Iranian drones traveled long enough to strike CH-47 Chinook helicopter directly in their forward positions at an air base Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

In northern Bahrain, US Patriot system operator site was reportedly hit during the Iranian wave. Reports indicate Patriot interceptors frequently failed their missions, a tragic incident in which Patriot debris even hit a densely populated residential area in Manama. Meanwhile, in UAE, Iran targeted a gathering point for senior US military commanders and advisers, and a building of the US multinational technology company, Oracle, in Dubai. UAE authorities acknowledged the incident, although amidst censorship, they quickly stated that the damage was caused by interception debris and not a direct Iranian attack. Additionally, a merchant ship affiliated with Zionist regime, MCS Ishika, sailing under a third-party flag, was struck by an IRGC naval projectile in Khalifa bin Salman Port, Bahrain.

At the same time, locations in occupied Palestine were subjected to heavy and sustained attacks, hitting points in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, and Kiryat Shmona. Footage showed a multiple-warhead missile streaking across the sky toward its target in Tel Aviv, sending a plume of smoke billowing into the city. Israeli media reported that material damage and vehicle fires occurred after fragmentation missiles landed at seven locations. As experts noted, "The US and Israel have not suffered such a severe blow since World War II." This wave is ongoing, and Iran will continue to report on the offensive operations while warning of pressure on oil and fuel prices.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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