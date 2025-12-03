Talks Of Peace, Realities Of War: U.S. – Russia Dialogue Amid Ukrainian Setbacks

Discussions are underway regarding the US peace initiative on the political track. On December 2, U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for an official visit to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The peace talks lasted approximately five hours. It is reported that the meeting was positive. However, Moscow has a list of points with which it does not agree regarding the peace agreement.

Based on how Witkoff was received, the length of the talks, and the general mood of those involved, several conclusions can be drawn.

Ukraine is likely just one item on the agenda for resetting Russian–American relations. Peace will be achieved, but probably at a later date, as Kyiv, supported by Brussels, is reluctant to accept the agreement’s terms. Most importantly, Russia and the U.S. are highly likely to fully restore their prewar relations, particularly the economic ones.

Despite the peace talks regarding the Ukrainian conflict, changes occurred between December 2 and 3.

The situation for the Ukrainian army in the Seversk area continues to deteriorate. On the southern part of the front line, Russian assault units crossed the Bakhmutovka River and entered Svyato-Pokrovskoye.

Each passing day brings the southern claw of the Seversk encirclement into clearer view. The northern claw will most likely form in the Platonovka area. This will enable the Russians to encircle a fairly large area in a wide arc.

The Seversk garrison itself is under threat. Previously, supplies could be delivered by road through Svyato-Pokrovskoye. However, since fighting began in the settlement on December 3, this is no longer possible.

The Ukrainian army will likely try to organize the delivery of ammunition and food across the fields. However, due to frost and muddy conditions, regular communication is unlikely to be established.

The city of Konstantinovka remains the hottest spot on the section of the front near Slavyansk. Over the past day, the Russian army has achieved tactical successes on the southern outskirts of the city.

In the southern part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian paratroopers achieved a significant tactical victory. They captured a mining and processing plant east of Stepnogorsk.

Fog was one of the factors that contributed to the success of the operation. Thanks to the poor visibility, the Russian command was able to amass sufficient forces and carry out a rapid assault.

The Ukrainian command is focusing all its attention on the southern section of the front. Meanwhile, the operational situation in Seversk is deteriorating day by day. The risk of Seversk sharing the same fate as Pokrovsk is increasing, and the Ukrainian army simply does not have the reserves to reinforce the city’s garrison.

https://southfront.press/us-russia-dialogue-amid-ukrainian-setbacks/