PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY ECLIPSED THE SUN IN GERMANY/WILL YOU COME TO JESUSOR REJECT HIM

Brandon cory Nagley





Jul 8, 2022 PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY ECLIPSED THE SUN IN GERMANY/WILL YOU COME TO JESUS (YESHUA)? OR WILL YOU REJECT HIM?/THESE ARE THE SIGNS CHRIST WARNED YOU ALL WOULD COME (THIS IS THE REAL REASON ALL YOUR SOLAR SYSTEM+EARTH IS IN CHAOS!!!) ACCEPT OR REJECT TRUTH-CHOICE IS "YOURS"/READ BELOW. Today is now 7/8/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights- I went outside hours ago when it was around 9:23 pm again (same time I recorded yesterday on my birthday number but time wise) 9:23 pm I went outside in nw ohio 10 minutes from Toledo and it looked like a planet x system body had passed my west skies around sunset as it was blood red in thick clouds in my west though I went outside to late so didn't see it all...

There are multiple pictures in my video captured by me of different planet x system bodies by the sun... And other pictures caught by me. In cologne Germany a man took a photo not realizing a massive planet x system body eclipsed the sun a few days ago as I was the one who spotted it In HIS picture...Another large planet x system comet-asteroid like object was seen, this time over Mexico... And more meteor debri came in this time over Japan a few days ago. As I said many times first debri will come in clusters and then in showers to earth. As there's millions of debris and space trash in planet xs debri tail that's as long as Jupiter's width.... UKs leader Boris Johnson stepped down yesterday leaving the UK even more a mess than it already was... Mainstream media is now coming out again as they have already on only a small disclosure on planet x/wormwood inbound towards our solar system that will meet the rest of the system that's been here since around 2004-2007. You'll see the mainstream article in my video talking about a passing star that could pass ( Neptune) and cause chaos in our solar system ....as I realize their speaking about planet x that will pass between mars and Neptune I believe amongst other objects such as our sun it'll do an arching pass over....in Missouri USA again it looks like planet x coming up from the south and southwest with other things with it caught by ary_55 channel again... In South Dakota residents freaked out after seeing their skies turn a bright lime green with even a tornado that formed in the apocalyptic like green storm clouds... As the planet x system is effecting skies world wide.... 3 major landslides occured within the past week. As you'll see 2 clips from two of the landslides in Peru and rocky mountain park in Colorado...as the planet x system literally has Earths moon off by 180 degrees and earth is also now in a partial wobble as insider mike from around the world told us about a few weeks back.... And it looks like green planet Harrington of the planet x system was caught with the real sun or caught with another planet x systrm body... Plus much more....Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

Lady Strange- green planet Harrington of the planet x system by the sun/ https://www.youtube.com/shorts/AlNybHVy7Xg

Ary_55/ planet x itself or planet x system body- https://youtu.be/SzxfrX-F_xc

BONNIENDAVID/2 sun sources near new Mexico- https://youtu.be/NSPl2m0atb8

Fasty Da Bunn/ Cloud tail over Montana USA formed from planet x system body passing earth -

https://youtu.be/QK3Z0x2c1o4

Credits to others as well as in using other footage in fair use and public domain according to federal laws.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DImGeDImLo