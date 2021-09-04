What Are The True Reasons Behind the symptoms being labeled as COVID-19 - Dr. Andrew Kaufman @ TLAV 72777

This is a really good video where Dr Kaufman lays out what really makes you sick, why it's not a so-called "virus". He explains that the symptoms are a sign that your body recognizes that it's been poisoned and is in the process of removing the poisons/toxins from our bodies. And most importantly, that when we use so-called "medicines" to attempt to make the SYMPTOMS go away because of the discomfort, we are actually making the problem worse, by stopping the God given detoxification process, thus RETAINING the toxins and even ADDING MORE TOXINS via the so-called "medicines" - creating a ticking time-bomb that will eventually result very severe toxicity symptoms that are much worse than the original detox process that was halted by medicines.



Important Note: "Covid-19" is NOT the cause of sickness, it is a LABEL for the sickness itself; in other words, Covid-19 is simply a list of symptoms: Fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, vomiting, loss of taste or smell. Think about those symptoms for a minute, there's really nothing unusual there.



SARS-CoV-2 on the other hand, is the name or label of the imaginary THING that "they" are blaming the set of symptoms on.



Now, I've been sick quite a few times in my life for many reasons, from the DETOXIFICATION sicknesses stupidly called "cold" and "flu", to food poisoning, drug and alcohol poisoning, "vaccination" poisoning...etc. and guess what, nearly all sicknesses(mainly poisonings) that I've had, have resulted in these same exact BASIC symptoms, AND SO HAVE YOU. Go online and start looking up the symptoms of different types of poisons and in most cases you'll find these same exact symptoms associated with all of them.



The truth is that in reality:

COVID-19 = cold & flu (aka detoxing poisons from the body)

COVID-19 = pneumonia (aka detoxing poisons from the body)

COVID-19 = vaccine poisoning (aka detoxing poisons from the body)

COVID-19 = food poisoning (aka detoxing poisons from the body)

COVID-19 = cancer treatment poisoning (aka detoxing poisons from the body)

COVID-19 = long term pharmaceutical use poisoning (aka detoxing poisons from the body)

COVID-19 is whatever the hospitals could get away with putting the label "COVID-19" on the paperwork so they could PROFIT from the EXTRA INCENTIVIZED $$$MONEY$$$ that the governments of the world attached as a BONUS for labeling even your hang-nail as "covid-19".



That's really all "they" did to try and CON us, they simply relabeled the things that everyone was already normally detoxing from - NOTHING "new" or "novel"(sheesh, 'NOVEL', the stupid frickin word that con-man charlatans use to make you believe their utter BS.)



So, what have we learned? (besides the fact that most of the mainstream medical and science community are incompetent money-grubbers)



- That Covid-19 is a label for a set of symptoms that just happen to be the basic set of symptoms associated with being poisoned by just about any poison.

AND

- That SARS-Cov-2 (aka the "corona virus"), is the label they give the completely nonexistent, fairy-tale, fictitious "DNA fragment" that NOBODY HAS EVER ACTUALLY SEEN OR PURIFIED OR ISOLATED, which happens to be the ONLY way to actually PROVE that it exists, yet obviously doesn't.

AND

- That those who wore masks, social distanced, locked-down, lost business, jobs, homes, and loved-ones who died from the injections... Had ALL that happen to them FOR NOTHING! other than the greed and control mongering of governments, media, mainstream medicine & science...



FOR NOTHING!!!!!!! EVERYTHING "they" told you about this contrived "virus" and fake-demic is a complete lie.



Do you really realize that, all this BS for NOTHING!! NOTHING!



And they will likely start it all over again if they can very soon, likely this fall and winter.



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