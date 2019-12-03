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5 Weird Albums To Clear Any Party
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8 views • December 03, 2019
Here are five fantastically weird albums that are sure to clear a party in anyone's house!
All material written and produced by The Weirdnet.
Buy Me Weed via PayPal: @theweirdnet
Adult Themes for Voice – Mike Patton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hc2sJ...
Metal Machine Music – Lou Reed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIMSb...
Noisembryo – Merzbow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5iZF...
The Third Reich & Roll – The Residents: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLOKm...
Troutmask Replica – Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CeLj...
FOLLOW THE WEIRDNET:
BITCHUTE: http://bit.ly/weirdnetbitchute
TWITTER: @theweirdnet
FACEBOOK: @welcometotheweirdnet
INSTAGRAM: @theweirdnet
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/THEWEIRDNET
All material written and produced by The Weirdnet.
Buy Me Weed via PayPal: @theweirdnet
Adult Themes for Voice – Mike Patton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hc2sJ...
Metal Machine Music – Lou Reed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIMSb...
Noisembryo – Merzbow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5iZF...
The Third Reich & Roll – The Residents: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLOKm...
Troutmask Replica – Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CeLj...
FOLLOW THE WEIRDNET:
BITCHUTE: http://bit.ly/weirdnetbitchute
TWITTER: @theweirdnet
FACEBOOK: @welcometotheweirdnet
INSTAGRAM: @theweirdnet
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/THEWEIRDNET
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