CONFIRMED - Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Raping And Torturing Little Girls - JOE BIDEN, CONGRESS MEMBERS, AND SENATORS COMPROMISED BY CHINA - VOTE ALL OF THEM OUT; 1 TERM AND OUT

PATRIOTS

WE ARE IN CIVIL WAR I I NOW

GOOD vs EVIL

THE FBI HAS HAD THIS INFORMATION ABOUT JOE BIDEN AND HIS SON SINCE DECEMBER 2019.

WE KNOW THAT SENATORS AND CONGRESS MEMBERS ARE COMPROMISED THE SAME WAY JOE BIDEN, HUNTER BIDEN, HILLARY CLINTON, BILL CLINTON, AND BARRACK HUSSEIN OBAMA

On September 24th, information found on the Hunter Biden’s laptop; Three hard drives having been delivered to the US DOJ



The files on this first hard drive appear to be the same or similar to the ones discovered on Hunter’s abandoned laptop, as reported by the New York Post and others.



The first hard drive contains shocking videos of Hunter Biden sexually abusing and violently torturing young girls, apparently 10 years of age, as well as a copy of a US $4.5 billion agreement signed by Hunter Biden, Xi Jinping and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, describing a $10 million signing bonus paid out to Hunter immediately after he signed it – plus a $1 million tip. The CCP apparently filmed these videos as blackmail, to ensure that Hunter would hold up his end of the deal.



Luther says, “This $4.5 billion agreement involved Kazakhstan and Ukraininan natural gas.



“The second hard drive contains Xi and Wang’s financial information about their hidden offshore wealth, their asset allocations in the US and also information about the so-called ‘Architectural Art Project’, which is Xi and Wang’s wide-ranging plan – it’s almost beyond imagination – to control not only 1.4 billion Chinese people but also the United Nations and the United States, the President and any future presidents, from now on and many years after. All shall be under CCP control.



The third hard drive contains information about a virus and bio-weapons. All three hard drives have since been delivered to Trump.



“Why did they provide the hard drives [to the US DOJ]? In short, to protect themselves. To tell all of the Americans who have been collaborating with the CCP, ‘Look at Xi and Wang. We know all of your dirty secrets. Which means you should blame Xi and Wang. During the Hu Jintao era, and the Jiang Zemin era, we were sincere to you. Never tricked you. Never played dirty with you. But Xi and Wang are ruthless.’



TRANSCRIPT

ALEX JONES: We have total proof from over 10 sources, triangulated, proving that, not just Hunter Biden, not just Joe Biden, not just Joe Biden’s brothers – not just Nancy Pelosi, not just Hillary Clinton, not just Barack Obama, but the entire leadership, including Dianne Feinstein are openly working with Communist China and have willingly put themselves in positions where they could be blackmailed and controlled…



Now, let me explain something before I get to this, that ties into it and sets the stage: The FBI Director, Wray, over six months ago received the laptop that Giuliani has. And he received the information, that’s confirmed that shows thousands of photos of what appear to be underage girls – and these are videos with Hunter Biden in them, in China, clearly being compromised with what appear to be pre-pubescent girls, to the point the New York Post was supposed to release these on Friday and said, “They’re child porn, we’ve been told we can’t.”



This is Hunter having sex with what appears to be underage girls, to be compromised, before he and his father got billions of dollars from Communist China; by the Communist Party of China, to make sure that they were under their control.



So, this is the Jeffrey Epstein operation-this is the Chinese operation and that’s why this is so big.



Now, let’s explain. This is not just an adult man having sex with what looks like 10 year old girls for people we’ve talked to that have seen it. They look really young. He’s beating and torturing them and beating the living Hell out of them, and they’re begging in the video.



Number 2, in the actual Chinese translation, and I called around to a bunch of the folks I know, to confirm my sources in DC and New York and they watched the video, including Mike Adams’ wife, who is from Taiwan, speaks fluent Chinese. And indeed, when translated, the man that’s seen the video, that’s predicted, before it broke, two and a half weeks before it broke, what was on it, that’s been confirmed, it’s not that he’s saying “extreme pedo”, he’s saying,”extreme torture, extreme abuse,” that you wouldn’t do to an animal, is what Hunter is doing to these little girls. And this fits into the whole MO of these people.



And remember, the FBI/Deep State had this 6-plus months, almost 7 months ago and all of that’s confirmed.



So, this dwarfs what’s even on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. It dwarfs what we see in the “Spirit Cooking” emails from 4 years ago. That’s why this is so ultra-massive.



Hunter and Joe knew he was being compromised – for several billion dollars to sell out US interests.