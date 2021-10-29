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AMAZON BIO-METRIX
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24 views • October 29, 2021
Amazon is rolling out a new technology at their Whole Foods grocery stores. If reaching into your pocket to grab your credit card is too cumbersome, you can now save precious seconds by simply hovering your palm at checkout.
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