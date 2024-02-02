Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 2, 2024

Episode 2208 - Today is a green show! The brain is the battlefield of the future. Tesla recalls 2 million cars. 8 signs that we are not in Kansas anymore! The USA has become a cross between a really bad science fiction movie and a freak show! They don’t want a nation of critical thinkers! Gen Z workers are so confused. Raise your kids right. Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
