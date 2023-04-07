China - The US is Not in a Position to Tell China what to do. - We Will Never Tolerate the US Pointing the Finger, or even Forcing and Putting Pressure on Our Relations with Russia.

Chinese FM spokesman Wang Wenbin: It is the US, not China, that throws weapons on the battlefield. The US is not in a position to tell China what to do. We will never tolerate the US pointing the finger, or even forcing and putting pressure on our relations with Russia.
