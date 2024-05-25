THE BIRD FLU PSYOP! - Alt Medias & MSM Promote Latest Scamdemic! - Have People Learned ANYTHING?

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the promotion of the bird flu hoax by both mainstream and alternative medias alike as companies like "The Wellness Company" do sponsored posts claiming that the fake bird flu is "Disease X" and that it has a "25% kill rate." It seems all of the regular characters who were a year or two late on the covid hoax are now acting as if bird flu is a real "pandemic." This lack of logical rationale will lead to further lockdowns and forced injections. It's incredibly irresponsible. People have become infantilized by a new mainstream alternative media full of new narrative gatekeeper propagandists. Many of these gatekeepers aren't even aware that they're gatekeepers, but by pushing the bird flu narrative after EVERYTHING people learned in the past 4 years, they're endangering humanity, misleading people towards certain enslavement. This psychological operation is happening on both sides. The mainstream media is both claiming that it will kill millions while simultaneously confusing people with other posts saying it isn't transferring human to human. Interestingly they created this same confusion at the beginning of 2020. The alternative media is now openly welcoming people like Chris Cuomo and the former CDC Director Robert Redfield as some sort of rebel whistleblowers who are calling out the scam. Meanwhile they're HUGELY responsible for the millions of deaths we've seen since the injections were released due to their blatant and repetitive propaganda. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is also suddenly acting as if there were no mandates and that the vaccines were a bad idea that was "voluntary." These psychopaths are actually getting accepted into the alt media sphere by normies who think "they just woke up." This is an intelligence agency operation and not even a good one, yet people are certainly falling for it alongside their heroes in alt media who were pushing masks back in 2020 like Luke Rudkowski and Tim Pool. How do people trust people that were so wrong in giving them proper information now? They won't even own up to the fact that they were wrong. All the while, they're pushing the mainstream alternative narratives again now.





This is why we at WAM are unpopular. Because we actually tell the truth. This is why we're poor. Because we aren't opportunists. We do this for humanity. It's our responsibility. Thankfully David Icke and many others are working hard to expose this new narrative network before we fall right back into the hands of those that should not be.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

