True Reflections (Chapter-4)
GTSK
Published Yesterday |
An image of a human who is like a reflection in a mirror is not a true reflection of what we are. We are nothing like material in our essence. In the Material Dimension is what we conduct and carry to help our brothers seek spiritual balance as we all do.

Reflejos Verdaderos

Una imagen de un ser humano que es como un reflejo en un espejo no es un fiel reflejo de lo que somos. No somos nada como material en nuestra esencia. En la Dimensión Material es lo que conducimos y llevamos para ayudar a nuestros hermanos a buscar el equilibrio espiritual como lo hacemos todos.

