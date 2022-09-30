Create New Account
The Sniffer wants you to get vaxxed instead of helping the American People with all the Hurricane damage and loses. Time for our Military to step in and take our Country back. . Sniff Sniff Sniff
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago

So it looks like the Cabal used their weather machines in an attempt to destroy Florida and get rid of Ron DeSantis. What a bunch of evil Bastards.  The losses and damage are mind blowing.

If you would like to destress and relax, come to our Nature Lodge and Gardens in Colombia and chill out.  We would love to host your stay in our Luxury Bed and Breakfast in Medellin:

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com


damagehurricanevaxx

