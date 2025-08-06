Another Monster of America | Scott Kesterson Pt 3 | Wolf In Sheep's Clothing

In Part Three, we are going to tell the stories that Scott Kesterson never imagined would be told. He never expected us to speak out and tell the truth. So many have asked what happened to the Cantrell family, tonight you are going to hear from them and their story of heartbreak, abuse and tragedy. You are going to hear the personal story of Leah and Michelle and the attack on their family to steal the most precious treasures God gave them. You are going to hear the lies, the deceit, the abuse, witchcraft and mind control of a true wolf in sheep's clothing who masqueraded is an angel of light, bringing nothing but darkness. "Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them."

Ephesians 5:11 Read more and watch PARTS ONE AND TWO HERE: https://www.resistancechicks.com/another-monster-of-america-scott-kesterson/





NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%