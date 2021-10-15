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U.S. NOW BITCOIN CAPITOL OF THE WORLD. GET READY FOR NEXT BREAK OUT | GERALD CELENTE, TRENDS JOURNAL
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211 views • October 15, 2021
Gerald Celente

Trends in the News LIVE with Gerald Celente. This week: the Biden Bounce is over, Dragflation is the new World Disorder: Economy going down, inflation going up. U.S. is now #Bitcoin capitol of the world. Get ready for the next breakout.

The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe

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