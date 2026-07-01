TTOR - Stillness Is Mine | Break The Silence 12/12 (Official Music Video)

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"Stillness Is Mine" is the emotional conclusion to Break The Silence, blending powerful melodic metalcore with a deeply personal message of heartbreak, surrender, and hope.
Featuring crushing riffs, soaring melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and emotionally charged vocals, "Stillness Is Mine" captures the journey from brokenness to spiritual healing. It serves as a reminder that even when human relationships fail us, God remains faithful and offers a peace that surpasses all understanding.
If you enjoyed this song, be sure to like, comment, subscribe, and share it with others who need encouragement.
Lyrics:
[Intro]
[Verse 1]
Rain taps the window like a question
I haven’t answered in weeks
Your coffee cup still on the shelf
Stale grounds, cold regrets
Folded sweater in the drawer
Still smells like your goodbye
I don’t move it
Don’t pretend I’m fine
[Pre-Chorus]
No thunder this time
Just quiet breathing
The kind that comes
After you stop screaming
[Chorus]
THIS STILLNESS ISN’T EMPTY—IT’S MINE!
Not your ghost, not your name, not your design
I trace the cracks across my skin
And call them home for the first time
CALL THEM HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME!
[Verse 2]
Morning light cuts through the blinds
Like a blade too gentle to cut
I watch dust float in golden lines
No longer running from what’s stuck
To my ribs, to my bones
To the rhythm in my chest
That finally beats
For itself—not your rest
[Pre-Chorus]
No altar, no prayer
Just hands learning to hold
The weight of being whole
When half was all I knew
[Chorus]
THIS STILLNESS ISN’T EMPTY—IT’S MINE!
Not your shadow, not your debt, not your shrine
I let the old ache settle deep
Where healing doesn’t mean goodbye
WHERE HEALING DOESN’T MEAN GOODBYE!
[Bridge]
Piano note lingers in the air
Synth swells like breath held too long
I close my eyes—not to escape
But to welcome what belongs
[Chorus]
THIS PEACE ISN’T GIVEN—IT’S CLAIMED!
Forged in silence, named in rain
I don’t erase the scar you made
I let it bloom through the pain
LET IT BLOOM THROUGH THE PAIN!
BLOOM!
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