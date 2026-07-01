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TTOR - Stillness Is Mine | Break The Silence 12/12 (Official Music Video)
TTOR
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"Stillness Is Mine" is the emotional conclusion to Break The Silence, blending powerful melodic metalcore with a deeply personal message of heartbreak, surrender, and hope.


Featuring crushing riffs, soaring melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and emotionally charged vocals, "Stillness Is Mine" captures the journey from brokenness to spiritual healing. It serves as a reminder that even when human relationships fail us, God remains faithful and offers a peace that surpasses all understanding.


If you enjoyed this song, be sure to like, comment, subscribe, and share it with others who need encouragement.


Lyrics:


[Intro]


[Verse 1]

Rain taps the window like a question

I haven’t answered in weeks

Your coffee cup still on the shelf

Stale grounds, cold regrets

Folded sweater in the drawer

Still smells like your goodbye

I don’t move it

Don’t pretend I’m fine


[Pre-Chorus]

No thunder this time

Just quiet breathing

The kind that comes

After you stop screaming


[Chorus]

THIS STILLNESS ISN’T EMPTY—IT’S MINE!

Not your ghost, not your name, not your design

I trace the cracks across my skin

And call them home for the first time

CALL THEM HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME!


[Verse 2]

Morning light cuts through the blinds

Like a blade too gentle to cut

I watch dust float in golden lines

No longer running from what’s stuck

To my ribs, to my bones

To the rhythm in my chest

That finally beats

For itself—not your rest


[Pre-Chorus]

No altar, no prayer

Just hands learning to hold

The weight of being whole

When half was all I knew


[Chorus]

THIS STILLNESS ISN’T EMPTY—IT’S MINE!

Not your shadow, not your debt, not your shrine

I let the old ache settle deep

Where healing doesn’t mean goodbye

WHERE HEALING DOESN’T MEAN GOODBYE!


[Bridge]

Piano note lingers in the air

Synth swells like breath held too long

I close my eyes—not to escape

But to welcome what belongs


[Chorus]

THIS PEACE ISN’T GIVEN—IT’S CLAIMED!

Forged in silence, named in rain

I don’t erase the scar you made

I let it bloom through the pain

LET IT BLOOM THROUGH THE PAIN!

BLOOM!



#TTOR #StillnessIsMine #BreakTheSilence #MelodicMetalcore #ChristianMetal #Metalcore #ChristianMusic #OfficialMusicVideo


Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
christianmetalchristian metalmetalcorebreak the silence
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