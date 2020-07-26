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Gaia's Call to Lightworkers: Raise your Vibration
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37 views • July 26, 2020
July 24, 2020
"I am asking the lightworkers to focus upon anything that brings them into a higher state of consciousness, whether it be love, appreciation or gratitude." Gaia
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/gaias-call-to-lightworkers
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
"I am asking the lightworkers to focus upon anything that brings them into a higher state of consciousness, whether it be love, appreciation or gratitude." Gaia
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/gaias-call-to-lightworkers
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
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