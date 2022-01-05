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BLUE BEAM PROJECT- .
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369 views • January 05, 2022
IT HAS BEEN SAID THAT PROBALY THEY WILL TRY TO MAKE US BELIEVE WE ARE UNDER AN INVASION OR METEORITES ETC. ALL I SAY IS BE AWARE OF THINGS THAT MIGHT LOOK REAL IN THE SKY IF THE TIME COMES. WE HAVE TO BE PREPARED TO AVOID FALLING IN MORE LIES. IF THEY HAVE THIS TECHNOLLOGY THEY ARE WILLING TO USE IT FOR MANY THINGS.
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