5/05/2023 -- Something strange is going on with the Weather -- Gravity waves? Undulating storms? -- SOUND BEGINS AT 1min 40 sec.

IDK what to tell you. NBC local meteorologist here in St. Louis Missouri confirmed on morning news this morning (May 5, 2023) that this is not a glitch or RADAR translation issue. That the storms really moved this way overnight from May 4th into sunrise on May 5th.

Since it is not a glitch (per the meteorologist on television), and it is not happening on other continents, I'm vexxed about all of this.

I have no prior examples of this to go on, and have never seen anything like this before.

Getting confirmation that this is not a glitch is what is prompting me to make this video now.

I don't know what (if anything) to watch out for after this. But since it falls under "RADAR anomalies" this is right up my alley when it comes to documenting and looking for anything to happen afterwards.

Best case scenario its some kind of oddity that has no effect afterwards. Worst case scenario the planet is wobbling out of the ordinary magnetically on one side of the planet (the USA side currently).

