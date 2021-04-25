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Robert David Steele, Part One, Preview-Interview
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63 views • April 25, 2021
In this first of a two part interview, former marine, CIA spy, and Nobel peace prize nominee, Robert David Steele shares his views on the state of the world -- past, present and future.
Robert Steele feels his job is to help humanity lift itself with education, decision support, and critical inquiry. "The good guys have won and evil is now being beaten back ... we're emerging into a conscious energy space that is firmly rooted in goodness."
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Robert Steele feels his job is to help humanity lift itself with education, decision support, and critical inquiry. "The good guys have won and evil is now being beaten back ... we're emerging into a conscious energy space that is firmly rooted in goodness."
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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