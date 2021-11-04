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Silent War Ep. 6123: Climate Army of Antifa Thugs, RedWave > Election Fraud. Pfizer Lied, People Died
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281 views • November 04, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Whistleblower Tells Peer-Reviewed Journal the Pfizer Vaccine Trial Had Major Flaws including Falsified Data'.
Biden’s Build Back Better Includes $2.25 Billion for Climate Police.
Fox News finally begins to report on How Jan 6 Was Instigated by Federal Provocateurs and Leftwing Radicals.
Roger Stone Demands Governor Ron DeSantis Perform an Election Audit in Florida, If Not Stone Will Run Against DeSantis in Next Election.
Spokane Man Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend For Selling Her Into Sex Trafficking Ring.
Never-Before-Seen FBI Footage of Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting – Shows More Proof He Acted in Self Defense.
Democrat Tricks in New Jersey Governor’s Race – Republican Winning Largest County with 100% of Votes Counted Then Vote Flips and Democrat Miraculously Wins County.
Election commissioners facing prosecution.
All of this, and more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
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Whistleblower Tells Peer-Reviewed Journal the Pfizer Vaccine Trial Had Major Flaws including Falsified Data'.
Biden’s Build Back Better Includes $2.25 Billion for Climate Police.
Fox News finally begins to report on How Jan 6 Was Instigated by Federal Provocateurs and Leftwing Radicals.
Roger Stone Demands Governor Ron DeSantis Perform an Election Audit in Florida, If Not Stone Will Run Against DeSantis in Next Election.
Spokane Man Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend For Selling Her Into Sex Trafficking Ring.
Never-Before-Seen FBI Footage of Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting – Shows More Proof He Acted in Self Defense.
Democrat Tricks in New Jersey Governor’s Race – Republican Winning Largest County with 100% of Votes Counted Then Vote Flips and Democrat Miraculously Wins County.
Election commissioners facing prosecution.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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