Gab CEO on Building a Freedom Based Parallel Internet, Economy, and Society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
( Feb 5, 2022) Dr. Steve Turley interviews Gab CEO Andrew Torba who truly loves America, the U.S. Constitution, God, the rule of law, and freedom of speech. They discuss what the future holds for people like ourselves who oppose the godless totalitarian lies, smears, censorship, lawlessness, and cancel culture. Andrew Torba is not only extremely creative, intelligent, and busy, but also optimistic.
Dr. Steve Turley: https://rumble.com/vu3mpd-big-tech-hates-conservatives.html
Gab: https://gab.com/