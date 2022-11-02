Time Lapse video of Cloud formations in the hills of eastern Ohio-Another FARMER PICKING CORN....Watch the black dot in the bottom left of the picture zip back and forth in his field. He fills his hopper and occasionally drives to the back corner to empty his hopper into a waiting semi truck. After dark he finishes and moves to a wide spot in a narrow, hilly, twisty county road that runs along the edge of a river to wait for his escort back across the river bridge and back into town.
