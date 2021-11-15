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HE TRIED TO WARN US! - 35 Years Ago THIS MAN WARNED THE WORLD Of Mass Murdering Big Pharma!
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2721 views • November 15, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on a clip from David Letterman from the 1980s of comedian and actor Brother Theodore as he took the big pharma monopoly and medical industrial complex to task on pharma funded television for millions to see.
Brother Theodore was famous for philosophizing on talk shows and having a rambling sometimes utterly unusual attitude towards talk show hosts. In the 1980s, he was in his late 70s and early 80s. He began packing in truth bombs into his comedy bits in an attempt to wake people up.
In the clip we show here, he calls out big pharma corporations and doctors. He says they're simply creating problems and coming in as a solution for profit. He shouts "You're being murdered my friends!" and David alongside the audience laughs. But was it really a joke?
Today, what Brother Theodore (who died in 2001) said is more true than ever. He spoke these words in the face of a fake AIDS epidemic pushed by the same group of people we see pushing the lie today. Have we learned anything?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on a clip from David Letterman from the 1980s of comedian and actor Brother Theodore as he took the big pharma monopoly and medical industrial complex to task on pharma funded television for millions to see.
Brother Theodore was famous for philosophizing on talk shows and having a rambling sometimes utterly unusual attitude towards talk show hosts. In the 1980s, he was in his late 70s and early 80s. He began packing in truth bombs into his comedy bits in an attempt to wake people up.
In the clip we show here, he calls out big pharma corporations and doctors. He says they're simply creating problems and coming in as a solution for profit. He shouts "You're being murdered my friends!" and David alongside the audience laughs. But was it really a joke?
Today, what Brother Theodore (who died in 2001) said is more true than ever. He spoke these words in the face of a fake AIDS epidemic pushed by the same group of people we see pushing the lie today. Have we learned anything?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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