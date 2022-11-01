Suppression of Enemy Air Def (SEAD) Operations Around Donetsk - Russian SU-25s - Providing Direct Close Air Support Strikes on VSU Positions - the Village of Mariinka, SW of Donetsk

Video Credit: Boris Rozhin aka Colonel Cassad
An actual game changer - Russian
Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) operations around Donetsk have gone so well that Russian SU-25s are seen here providing direct close air support strikes on VSU positions in the village of Mariinka southwest of Donetsk - Go get 'em angry birds!
PS... Cynthia said, if you like this song as much as I do, I have the video uploaded, called "I am Russian", sung by Shaman. https://www.brighteon.com/16ee5b53-65ae-4849-a81b-159cfeb5f8ef
If you search Shaman, I have another even better by Shamon.
