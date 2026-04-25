The UFO Disclosure Deaths Pile Up

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As the veil of government secrecy on extraterrestrial visitation frays at the edges, the body count of brave whistleblowers, researchers, and insiders who dared pull back the curtain continues to mount in a pattern too sinister to dismiss as mere coincidence. While the corporate media peddles their tired "nothing to see here" narrative, the pile grows higher as another suspicious heart attack here, a convenient "accident" there, a suicide over here. Proving once again that the deep state's grip on the greatest story in human history is drenched in blood, and the American people deserve the promised release of full disclosure before more great American minds are erased to protect the lies.