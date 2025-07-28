European nuclear missile submarine control system SOURCE CODE stolen by hackers; could strike the USA with 600+ thermonuclear warheads (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 28, 2025)

- Decline of the West and Energy Disparity (0:00)

- China's Hydroelectric Dam and AI Advancements (3:03)

- Trump's Tariffs and Their Impact on Data Centers (6:36)

- China's Technological and Manufacturing Dominance (11:46)

- Global Trade and Financial Collapse (28:54)

- Health Insurance and Economic Unsustainability (32:16)

- Preparation for Economic Collapse (52:16)

- Colonel Douglas MacGregor's Analysis (52:37)

- Bill Holter's Insights on Gold and Silver (1:04:52)

- Catherine Austin Fitz's Perspective on Financial Collapse (1:17:02)

- Importance of Mindset and Environment (1:17:18)

- Protecting Against the Great Poisoning (1:27:25)

- Critique of Political Figures and Health Policies (1:29:19)

- Financial Mismanagement and Its Impact (1:29:59)

- Historical and Current Health Policies (1:33:25)

- Resources and Community Support (1:34:10)

- Promotion of Healthy Products (1:36:48)





