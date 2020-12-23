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Patrick Byrne: What Really Happened In The Oval Office
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165 views • December 23, 2020
In this interview, Dr. Dave chats with former Overstock.com CEO, Patrick Byrne, about his recent experiences in the oval office. Please see the video for additional programming notes regarding the full interview. Simply put, this is a must watch segment!
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