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THE NEW NORMAL IS MEDICAL EXPERIMENTS ON CHILDREN
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30 views • April 29, 2021
“Without deviation progress is not possible.” ― Frank Zappa
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MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
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XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
What's Her Face - Maddie's Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GKIFgmm7xI
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force]
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
World Alternative Media - MASS Death In India? Or FAKE NEWS? - Australian Government Says Vax Is POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXIysZ9u8vhM/
Australians who defy New Zealand bubble to travel to another country could face prison
https://www.9news.com.au/national/new-zealand-travel-bubble-australia-coronavirus-international-travel-ban/28a7449c-de8c-4313-b9a0-2f8ab7d02bf3
Windsor, Ont store posts sign barring those who received the COVID-19 vaccine from shopping inside
https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/windsor-ont-store-posts-sign-barring-those-who-received-the-covid-19-vaccine-from-shopping-inside-1.5390844
Scotland: Holyrood could have ‘radical opportunity’ to introduce basic income system
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19224718.holyrood-radical-opportunity-introduce-basic-income-system/?fbclid=IwAR2O3ByeAN8Q5Gs1FrbTKkTRJmmSolP7hsLQX4i9ezHy0XIY3PcKxNc4QgM
Annastacia Palaszczuk admits you can't go abroad even after vaccine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/annastacia-palaszczuk-admits-you-cant-go-abroad-even-after-vaccine/ar-BB1fPSQe?ocid=mailsignout&;li=AAgfLCP
Scientists Create Early Embryos That Are Part Human, Part Monkey
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/04/15/987164563/scientists-create-early-embryos-that-are-part-human-part-monkey
London doctor describes ‘unprecedented’ level of sickness after COVID injection
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/london-doctor-describes-unprecedented-level-of-sickness-after-covid-injection
MASS MURDER: 3,486 DEATHS in the U.S. Following COVID Injections in 4 Months: More Vaccine Deaths Recorded Than the Past 15 Years COMBINED
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/mass-murder-3486-deaths-in-the-u-s-following-covid-injections-in-4-months-more-vaccine-deaths-recorded-than-the-past-15-years-combined/
Covid-19 vaccine turned woman's legs into 'giant blisters' and left her in wheelchair
https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/04/covid-19-vaccine-turned-womans-legs.html
Police Chased Out of Hyde Park After Attacking Peaceful Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dBeRAzqEYI
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
What's Her Face - Maddie's Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GKIFgmm7xI
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force]
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
World Alternative Media - MASS Death In India? Or FAKE NEWS? - Australian Government Says Vax Is POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXIysZ9u8vhM/
Australians who defy New Zealand bubble to travel to another country could face prison
https://www.9news.com.au/national/new-zealand-travel-bubble-australia-coronavirus-international-travel-ban/28a7449c-de8c-4313-b9a0-2f8ab7d02bf3
Windsor, Ont store posts sign barring those who received the COVID-19 vaccine from shopping inside
https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/windsor-ont-store-posts-sign-barring-those-who-received-the-covid-19-vaccine-from-shopping-inside-1.5390844
Scotland: Holyrood could have ‘radical opportunity’ to introduce basic income system
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19224718.holyrood-radical-opportunity-introduce-basic-income-system/?fbclid=IwAR2O3ByeAN8Q5Gs1FrbTKkTRJmmSolP7hsLQX4i9ezHy0XIY3PcKxNc4QgM
Annastacia Palaszczuk admits you can't go abroad even after vaccine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/annastacia-palaszczuk-admits-you-cant-go-abroad-even-after-vaccine/ar-BB1fPSQe?ocid=mailsignout&;li=AAgfLCP
Scientists Create Early Embryos That Are Part Human, Part Monkey
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/04/15/987164563/scientists-create-early-embryos-that-are-part-human-part-monkey
London doctor describes ‘unprecedented’ level of sickness after COVID injection
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/london-doctor-describes-unprecedented-level-of-sickness-after-covid-injection
MASS MURDER: 3,486 DEATHS in the U.S. Following COVID Injections in 4 Months: More Vaccine Deaths Recorded Than the Past 15 Years COMBINED
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/mass-murder-3486-deaths-in-the-u-s-following-covid-injections-in-4-months-more-vaccine-deaths-recorded-than-the-past-15-years-combined/
Covid-19 vaccine turned woman's legs into 'giant blisters' and left her in wheelchair
https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/04/covid-19-vaccine-turned-womans-legs.html
Police Chased Out of Hyde Park After Attacking Peaceful Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dBeRAzqEYI
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE
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