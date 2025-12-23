© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Φροντιστήριο Ορθοδόξου Θεολογίας - π. Δήμος Σερκελίδης [Μάθημα 12°]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago
π. Δήμος Σερκελίδης, «Υπάρχει Θεός;» Τα απειρα τεκμήρια και οι αποδείξεις οτι υπάρχει Θεός και ότι ο Ιησούς Χριστός είναι ο Θεός. Τήν Τετάρτη, 17 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 στήν Αίθουσα "Πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης" τοῦ Ορθοδόξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου " Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής" (Μοναστηρίου 183, 2ος ὄροφος, Θεσσαλονίκη) καί ὥρες 19:00 - 20:30, στό πλαίσιο τοῦ "Φροντιστηρίου Ὀρθοδόξου Θεολογίας" ὁ Πρεσβύτερος π. Δήμος Σερκελίδης μίλησε με θέμα: «Υπάρχει Θεός;»
Katihisis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.