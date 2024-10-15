Time to Set the Record Straight on Christopher Columbus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Christopher Columbus, during his voyages in the late 15th century, never actually set foot on what is now considered the mainland of North America. He did not “discover America,” and he never met or came across an Native American Indian..."
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/time-to-set-the-record-straight-on
