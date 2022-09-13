Create New Account
EPISODE 40 –PEDOPHILE-IN-CHIEF Delaware Law Protects Joe Biden from would-be Child Rape Charges
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


September 12, 2022


Delaware Statute of Limitations was updated in 2007 and its readjusted laws refuse Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley any legal recourse should she attempt to move forward with a lawsuit against her father, President Joe Biden, for alleged ‘molestation showers’.


We further discuss the millstone business as Virginia perverts place a sex-trafficked 14-year-old girl in a boys’ home’ after they determined she must be transgendered.


Antifa placed snipers on a Dallas parking deck to ensure that perverted parents were able to successfully force their children into a drag show at a gay bar. White heterosexual men attempting to protect the children were denied entry and savagely beaten.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ju169-episode-40-pedophile-in-chief-delaware-law-protects-joe-biden-from-would-be.html

Keywords
current eventsdaughtertexasantifalawsuitjoe bidentransgendervirginiapedophilestatute of limitationssnipersdallassex traffickingdelawarefaucichild rapemillstoneashleydrag showteddy danielsgay barin the trenchesmolestorforce childrenheterosexuals beaten

