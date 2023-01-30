Create New Account
This Real Exorcist Is Revealing Details On Driving Out Satan
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
John-Henry Westen


January 26, 2023


From atheist to Catholic exorcist, Fr. Carlos Martins is a powerful example of faithful priests who are fighting to drive out Satan and forces of darkness. Fr. Martins chilling new interview with LifeSiteNews's John-Henry Westen discusses everything you’ve ever wanted to know about exorcisms, including: human possession, the exorcism process, how Catholics can protect themselves against the forces of evil, what's at stake in our spiritual warfare, and so much more. Satan and his army of demons are fighting for your eternal soul. Are you fighting back?


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v273ooy-this-real-exorcist-is-revealing-details-on-driving-out-satan.html


