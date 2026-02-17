BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The War on Humanity | How will they lock YOU UP | ICE - Mark of the Beast Army
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
433 followers
82 views • 1 day ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

War on All of Us..

VCAST covers the ICE global army. Ice is in 50 countries with over 90 offices with ties to the IDF with training and soldiers. This will be used on you when you become an immigrant to the Ten King end of days system. How will they use Mental Illness to arrest you? Democide, death by government is the biggest threat we have. Elon Musk, maybe the false prophet, is rumored to launching a new money system that could have electric credits (Technocracy playbook}. How to spot a transhumanism psyop to program you to except the brain computer interface and bio hack agenda. How does the push of an Ai Chatbot friend program you to except the Ai Anti-Christ. Are watching theater with Ghislaine Maxwell and these sick perverted Satanists that rule the world? Is she really in jail? How many of Trump’s administration was linked to Epstein? Does Chicken represent baby sacrifice? Last, I cover a dream of massive inflation. Get ready, $32 a pound steak is here.


Keywords
dreamsmark of the beastelon muskbook of revelationend of dayschristian newseodten kingsexecutive order mentalice evil
