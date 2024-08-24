BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Diamonds are most common crystal on earth which elite make money from. Elites who oppose are killed.
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
501 followers
223 views • 8 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2024). There are a quadrillion tons of diamond on the earth and it is the most common crystal just like oil replenishes naturally unlimited. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist elites hide that, in order to make money from diamonds. In order to create their central bank, they killed all the other elites who were in opposition to them by sinking the Titanic ship. They killed Kennedy & Lincoln & Hudes & hundreds of thousands of others, and they intend to kill billions of more people on earth and under the earth and in the universe before their plan is over. It will be a mass eradication program. Warn everyone now, or go join the enemy and have the blood of quadrillions of people on your hands. Carry out your job of love for everyone, including your enemies, just as Jesus commanded. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing, so they are attacking my heart from behind.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

healthtrumpcurrent eventsnewsbiblechristjesusqanonvaccinechristiantrutheconomyprayerchurchnwoqpatriotbible prophecyilluminatiend timesantichristcovid
