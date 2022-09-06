DOCTOR WHO GOT THE HOKEY POKEY DROPS DEAD WHILE DANCING.. 💉💉💉

You put your vaxed foot in

You take your vaxed foot out

You fall to the ground

And you shake all about

You got the hokey pokey jab

And now you're in the ground

That's what it's all about





This is why it is not only about being smart. It is far from just an IQ test. It is about the systematic brainwashing that we have all been through. He was in-DOC-trinated. He truly believed the bullshit the system had pumped into his head all of his adult life. Oh well. At least now he cannot advise anyone else to take that murderous poison.





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