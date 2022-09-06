DOCTOR WHO GOT THE HOKEY POKEY DROPS DEAD WHILE DANCING.. 💉💉💉

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You put your vaxed foot in
You take your vaxed foot out
You fall to the ground
And you shake all about
You got the hokey pokey jab
And now you're in the ground
That's what it's all about
This is why it is not only about being smart. It is far from just an IQ test. It is about the systematic brainwashing that we have all been through. He was in-DOC-trinated. He truly believed the bullshit the system had pumped into his head all of his adult life. Oh well. At least now he cannot advise anyone else to take that murderous poison.
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