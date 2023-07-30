NWO: The Vatican, the United States & fascism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com



A great presentation with Jordan Maxwell.



The U.S. hired and protected thousands of Nazi war criminals. Sad to say, many countries have been used in the hunt for individual Nazi war criminals and collaborators as a convenient excuse to avoid confronting the degree to which their governments and citizens were essential players in the killing process during the war, and how they obstructed justice after the war.





The United States and Great Britain, their military and intelligence complexes obstructed international justice by recruiting, training, employing, and protecting thousands of Nazi war criminals and collaborators. They were used as Cold War spies, propagandists, saboteurs, and assassins, as well as scientific leaders in the development and production of weapons of mass destruction.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington