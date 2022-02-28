© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASSIVE Ukraine Press Release Exposes Entire Biden Crime Family!
Follow
7
Share
Report
661 views • February 28, 2022
From Trump Newsletter
The Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (Ukrainian: Інтерфакс-Україна) is a Kyiv-based[1] Ukrainian news agency founded in 1992.[2] The company belongs to the Russian newsgroup Interfax Information Services.[3] The company publishes in Ukrainian, Russian, and English.[3]
The company owns a 50-seat press centre.[4]
In other words, it’s a real news organization even if you’ve never heard of it here in the USA.
And they just released an incredibly-detailed 70 minute press conference where they systematically and methodically exposed or threatened to expose all the secrets of the Biden Crime Family.
The Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (Ukrainian: Інтерфакс-Україна) is a Kyiv-based[1] Ukrainian news agency founded in 1992.[2] The company belongs to the Russian newsgroup Interfax Information Services.[3] The company publishes in Ukrainian, Russian, and English.[3]
The company owns a 50-seat press centre.[4]
In other words, it’s a real news organization even if you’ve never heard of it here in the USA.
And they just released an incredibly-detailed 70 minute press conference where they systematically and methodically exposed or threatened to expose all the secrets of the Biden Crime Family.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.