Trump recommends supporters get COVID vaccine:

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"I would. I would recommend it & I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me.."
Adding, "We have our freedoms, and we have to live by that. And I agree with that also."
Source https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1371967641229869057
Breaking911