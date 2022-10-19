Water Harvesting Explained

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“You have to try to turn your problems into solutions, because if you don’t, and you run away from your problems, they’ll follow you and you’ll plant problems everywhere you go.”
Spoken by a Zimbabwean subsistence farmer known locally as the “water farmer,” these words ignited an even stronger desire.