Water Harvesting Explained

“You have to try to turn your problems into solutions, because if you don’t, and you run away from your problems, they’ll follow you and you’ll plant problems everywhere you go.”
Spoken by a Zimbabwean subsistence farmer known locally as the “water farmer,” these words ignited an even stronger desire.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.