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The Truth About 1/6 with Chris Burgard and Dave Scarlett | MSOM Ep. 410
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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update and talks about the violent takeover of Kazakhstan, which holds 43 percent of the world’s uranium supplies. In the main interview of the show, Sean talks to creator of the documentary “Capitol Punishment” about the stories that are not told by the MSM. Next, Sean interviews Pastor Dave Scarlett about why he helped support and distribute the documentary and how the ReAwaken America tours are spurring an American Christian revival.
https://HisGlory.TV
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
https://HisGlory.TV
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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