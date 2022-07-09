Cabal's Biggest Secret & Scam, Everyone Needs to Know w/ Dr. Glidden

Sarah Westall







Feel what it's like to be full nourished, learn more at https://ControlYourHealth.care

Learn more about Dr. Glidden's program: https://riseupintohealth.com/westall-promo/?via=sarah

Learn more about the Nobel prize winning technology behind GOVVI & how to save serious money on Gas: https://www.govvi.com/go/helpmesave

Dr. Peter Glidden returns to the show on fire. He is telling it like it is and wants you to know the truth about the medical establishment. He shares numbers and stats and doesn't hold back. He reveals the truth about the dangerous medical system and proves with numbers how it is the number one killer. Most people, including those in the independent media, cannot see the truth in plain site. You can learn more about Dr. Glidden's program at https://ControlYourHealth.Care

Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.

Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @ https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See my exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Action" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.