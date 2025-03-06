The Fed Independence Lie (WFB 103)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mar 5, 2025
00:00 Ch. 3-01 - Previously on The War for Bankocracy
00:38 Ch. 3-02 - Summary of the Fed Independence Lie
06:55 Ch. 3-03 - Presenting the Fed's Pitch for "Independence"
12:46 Ch. 3-04 - The Financial Crisis Debunks the Fed's "Independence" Pitch
17:11 Ch. 3-05 - The White House Memo Debunks Fed's "Independence" Pitch
20:45 Ch. 3-06 - The Pandemic Debunks Fed's "Independence" Pitch
26:26 Ch. 3-07 - The Bank of England Debunks Fed's "Independence" Pitch
28:57 Ch. 3-08 - Fed Chairman Powell Links Fed's Balance Sheet to Inflation
31:08 Ch. 3-09 - How the Fed Caused Inflation During the Pandemic
36:25 Ch. 3-10 - How Fear Destroys Stable Currencies and Transparency Alike
https://bestevidence.substack.com/p/s...
Footnotes
(34) https://solari.com/the-war-for-bankoc...
(35) "Quantitative Easing Is the Biggest Sham Ever (S3 E2)," by John Titus, Dec. 17, 2020, • Quantitative Easing Is the Biggest Sh...
(36) "The Importance of Central Bank Independence," May 22, 2024, White House
Council of Economic Advisers; https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/...
(37) https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/po...
(38) "Segment 809: The Importance of Federal Reserve Independence," Apr. 3, 2017, • Segment 809: The Importance of Federa...
(39) "Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve independence is 'critically important'," Nov. 17, 2016, • Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve indepen...
(40) "Central Bank Independence and Macroeconomic Performance: Some Comparative Evidence," by Aberto Alesina and Lawrence H. Summers, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, Vol. 25, No. 2 (May, 1993), pp. 151-162
(41) "Central Bank Independence and Inflation Volatility in Developing Countries," by Ana Carolina Garriga and Cesar M. Rodrizguez, 78 Economic Analysis and Policy 1320 (2023)
(42) "Monetary Policy Frameworks: An Index and New Evidence," by D. Filiz Unsal, Chris Papageorgiou, and Hendre Garbers, IMF Working Paper 22/22 (Jan. 2022)
(43) "A New Measure of Central Bank Independence," by Tobias Adrian, Ashraf Khan, Lev Menand, IMF Working Paper 24/35 (Feb. 2024)
(44) “In full: Former BoE Governor warns of a ‘very unpleasant period’ ahead,” May 20, 2022
• In full: Former BoE Governor warns of...
(45) Hearing Before Comm. on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, U.S. Senate, 117th Cong. (June 22, 2022); https://www.c-span.org/program/senate...
(46) https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=...
(47) https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=...
(48) Hearing Before Comm. on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, U.S. Senate, 116th Cong. (June 16, 2020); https://www.banking.senate.gov/hearin...
(49) John Titus
9660 Falls of Neuse Rd
Suite 138, No. 241
Raleigh, NC 27615