The Fed Independence Lie (WFB 103)

Mar 5, 2025

00:00 Ch. 3-01 - Previously on The War for Bankocracy

00:38 Ch. 3-02 - Summary of the Fed Independence Lie

06:55 Ch. 3-03 - Presenting the Fed's Pitch for "Independence"

12:46 Ch. 3-04 - The Financial Crisis Debunks the Fed's "Independence" Pitch

17:11 Ch. 3-05 - The White House Memo Debunks Fed's "Independence" Pitch

20:45 Ch. 3-06 - The Pandemic Debunks Fed's "Independence" Pitch

26:26 Ch. 3-07 - The Bank of England Debunks Fed's "Independence" Pitch

28:57 Ch. 3-08 - Fed Chairman Powell Links Fed's Balance Sheet to Inflation

31:08 Ch. 3-09 - How the Fed Caused Inflation During the Pandemic

36:25 Ch. 3-10 - How Fear Destroys Stable Currencies and Transparency Alike





https://bestevidence.substack.com/p/s...





Footnotes





(34) https://solari.com/the-war-for-bankoc...





(35) "Quantitative Easing Is the Biggest Sham Ever (S3 E2)," by John Titus, Dec. 17, 2020, • Quantitative Easing Is the Biggest Sh...





(36) "The Importance of Central Bank Independence," May 22, 2024, White House

Council of Economic Advisers; https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/...





(37) https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/po...





(38) "Segment 809: The Importance of Federal Reserve Independence," Apr. 3, 2017, • Segment 809: The Importance of Federa...





(39) "Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve independence is 'critically important'," Nov. 17, 2016, • Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve indepen...





(40) "Central Bank Independence and Macroeconomic Performance: Some Comparative Evidence," by Aberto Alesina and Lawrence H. Summers, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, Vol. 25, No. 2 (May, 1993), pp. 151-162





(41) "Central Bank Independence and Inflation Volatility in Developing Countries," by Ana Carolina Garriga and Cesar M. Rodrizguez, 78 Economic Analysis and Policy 1320 (2023)





(42) "Monetary Policy Frameworks: An Index and New Evidence," by D. Filiz Unsal, Chris Papageorgiou, and Hendre Garbers, IMF Working Paper 22/22 (Jan. 2022)





(43) "A New Measure of Central Bank Independence," by Tobias Adrian, Ashraf Khan, Lev Menand, IMF Working Paper 24/35 (Feb. 2024)





(44) “In full: Former BoE Governor warns of a ‘very unpleasant period’ ahead,” May 20, 2022

• In full: Former BoE Governor warns of...





(45) Hearing Before Comm. on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, U.S. Senate, 117th Cong. (June 22, 2022); https://www.c-span.org/program/senate...





(46) https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=...





(47) https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=...





(48) Hearing Before Comm. on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, U.S. Senate, 116th Cong. (June 16, 2020); https://www.banking.senate.gov/hearin...





(49) John Titus

9660 Falls of Neuse Rd

Suite 138, No. 241

Raleigh, NC 27615



