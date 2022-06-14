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Pilot Becomes One Of The First People In The Country To Be Approved For Vaccine Compensation
Covid Times
Covid Times
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⁣TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv

The US Homeland Security’s “disinformation board” has brought to light a number of controversial and interesting insights https://bit.ly/3zBuQHy

'Insufficient Evidence' of Excessive Force in Shooting Death of Ashli Babbitt, DOJ Report Says https://bit.ly/3zNneCf

Police seize cocaine worth $500,000 in Tobago https://bit.ly/39n5end

Louisiana Transgender Sports Ban To Become Law https://bit.ly/3Hfs24F

Quebec has vaccinated over 1,500 people against monkeypox https://bit.ly/3zvbR1E

Overall deaths in Australia - where nearly everyone is vaccinated - are spiking https://bit.ly/3tnzBkj

Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelley arrested on Jan. 6 riot-related charges https://bit.ly/3xBY4F9

May the Force Be With Them: Scientists Fight Back https://bit.ly/3Qel443

EU Looking to Push ‘Anti-White' Policies Using Equalities Report https://bit.ly/3O6KGOH

Floating solar power could help fight climate change https://bit.ly/3zpyC72

Former U.S. Congressman Pleads Guilty to Election Fraud Charges, https://bit.ly/3xfdHAP

Met police profiling children ‘on a large scale’, documents show https://bit.ly/3tjNyQl

Newsom expected to cruise to victory in California primary https://bit.ly/3Q4q5MF

THE C-19 VACCINE MANDATES CLEARLY VIOLATE THE NUREMBERG CODE ON MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION https://bit.ly/3xlDJDO

Hundreds of thousands of followers were deleted https://bit.ly/3aEf0ln

6G frequency being developed. https://bit.ly/3PU45UM

GEORGE SOROS "OUR CIVILIZATION MAY NOT SURVIVE" https://bit.ly/3GCXr0N

Former US Congressman Larry McDonald's final interview https://bit.ly/3zbR8zv

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports https://bit.ly/3PTgE2m


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