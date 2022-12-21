X22 REPORT Ep. 2953a - The Fed Has Accelerated It’s Plan, The People Are Realizing What They Are Doing

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2953a - Dec 20, 2022
The Fed Has Accelerated It’s Plan, The People Are Realizing What They Are DoingThe real estate market is falling apart in CA, just like everything else. The people are leaving because of the agenda of the [DS]/corrupt politicians. The Fed has accelerated their plan and the agenda is a controlled demolition of the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
- Keep your gadgets charged from anywhere
Click Here -> http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code Xmas20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.