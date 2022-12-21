Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2953a - The Fed Has Accelerated It’s Plan, The People Are Realizing What They Are Doing
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2953a - Dec 20, 2022

The Fed Has Accelerated It’s Plan, The People Are Realizing What They Are DoingThe real estate market is falling apart in CA, just like everything else. The people are leaving because of the agenda of the [DS]/corrupt politicians. The Fed has accelerated their plan and the agenda is a controlled demolition of the economy. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

