America's Final Nail In The Coffin?...and Revival At The Border!
The Appearance
Published Wednesday

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.23.2024


FINAL NAIL IN AMERICA'S COFFIN

https://www.infowars.com/posts/ron-paul-final-nail-in-americas-coffin/


U.S. ON VERGE OF CAUSING NUCLEAR WAR

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/lavrov-us-led-west-on-verge-of-causing-nuclear-war?catid=17&Itemid=220


REVIVAL HITS BORDER WITH 9000 HAVING EXPERIENCE WITH THE LORD

https://www.faithwire.com/2024/04/03/were-not-done-revival-hits-us-border-with-9000-having-experience-with-the-lord/


COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTEST

https://www.axios.com/2024/04/23/columbia-university-pro-palestinian-protest-us


DESANTIS SIGNS PUBLIC SCHOOL CHAPLAINS BILL

https://floridaphoenix.com/2024/04/18/gov-desantis-signs-public-school-chaplains-bill-says-satanists-need-not-apply/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpnewsdreamsron paulshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestsukrainecommentarycerncommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerswitnessingtestimoniesaugusto perezmailbagdemons releasedus revival at bordermr genor

