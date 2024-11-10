Trump Election Aftermath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do not listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when they speak about a peaceful transition of power. The Left has no interest in peacefully passing the power of the presidency to Donald Trump. They will use stay-behind actors and agents to thwart anything that Trump attempts for success. More assassination attempts are in play as well. And no, it is not Iran running these attacks. Alejandro Mayorkas may have let them in, but they are being directed by the Deep State, FBI, CIA, NSA etc., etc. But the Mainstream Media is being used to marshal the street activists. Have your head on a swivel.