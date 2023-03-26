Spanish football match abandoned as player collapses and rushed to hospital with teammates in tears

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A third-tier match in Spain was suspended after a player suddenly collapsed mid-game.
Cordoba ace Dragisa Gudelj, the brother of Sevilla and Serbia star Nemanja Gudelj suffered a heart attack and collapsed during the game against Racing Ferrol at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel.
https://onefootball.com/en/news/video-player-collapses-after-suffering-a-heart-attack-mid-game-wanted-to-continue-playing-after-being-revived-37046053
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1750943/Spain-match-abandoned-Dragisa-Gudelj-Cordoba
Source @VaccineInjuries.me