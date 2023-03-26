Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spanish football match abandoned as player collapses and rushed to hospital with teammates in tears
597 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

A third-tier match in Spain was suspended after a player suddenly collapsed mid-game.

Cordoba ace Dragisa Gudelj, the brother of Sevilla and Serbia star Nemanja Gudelj suffered a heart attack and collapsed during the game against Racing Ferrol at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel.

https://onefootball.com/en/news/video-player-collapses-after-suffering-a-heart-attack-mid-game-wanted-to-continue-playing-after-being-revived-37046053

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1750943/Spain-match-abandoned-Dragisa-Gudelj-Cordoba

Source @VaccineInjuries.me

Keywords
vaxxdragisa gudeljhear attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket